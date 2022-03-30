Peter Vanacker to assume role as LyondellBasell CEO Peter Vanacker appointed as LyondellBasell Chief Executive Officer.

LyondellBasell announced Peter Vanacker will assume his role as the company’s chief executive officer on May 23, 2022.

The Company’s Board of Directors appointed Vanacker to the position in December 2021.

“It is a real honor for me to join LyondellBasell at this very exciting time for our industry. LyondellBasell has a rich legacy as an innovation and technology leader and is recognized for its operational excellence and financial discipline,” said Vanacker. “I am very inspired to continue this successful journey with a talented and passionate team to deliver sustainable solutions for our customers and other stakeholders.”

“Peter’s proven leadership capabilities and strategic vision will position LyondellBasell well for the future, and I look forward to partnering with him to drive accretive growth for our company,” said Jacques Aigrain, Board Chair.

Vanacker brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role, including serving as President and CEO of Neste since 2018.