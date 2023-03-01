Papilion chosen as VP at Axis Industries

Axis Industries has chosen Gerald Papilion to lead its business development, sales and marketing team as VP.

Papilion was VP of technical sales and operations at HPC Industrial Powered by Clean Harbors since November 2015. He brings more than 34 years of experience in business development, sales, operations and technical expertise in the industrial market. He has held previous sales and operations leadership roles at HydroChem, Evergreen Industrial and Veolia Industrial.

For more information, visit axisindustries.com.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)