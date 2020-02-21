Olsson undertakes new role in TIMEC leadership

MARY JO "MJ" OLSSON, President, TIMEC

Mary Jo "MJ" Olsson has taken on the role of president of TIMEC -- Maintenance, Turnarounds, Construction. She will be responsible for all TIMEC non-union operations, including downstream, midstream and upstream mechanical maintenance; turnaround and construction services; specialty high-temperature repair; and specialty welding services. Olsson has more than 30 years of oil and gas experience in construction, industrial cleaning, waste management and emergency response, most recently serving as COO for TIMEC Refinery Services.

Olsson will be based out of the Pasadena office.

For more information, visit www.TIMEC.com or call (281) 387-5211.