Olin announces Lane as president and CEO

Kenneth Lane has been appointed as president, CEO and director of Olin Corp. by its Board of Directors.

Previously, he served as executive VP of global olefins and polyolefins at LyondellBasell (LYB). Prior to joining LYB in 2019, Lane was with BASF for 13 years where he held senior executive leadership positions across a diverse array of businesses including polyurethanes, monomers and catalysts. Before BASF, he served in a variety of operations, strategy and commercial positions at bp Chemicals as well as various technical and operations roles at Amoco Chemical Corp.