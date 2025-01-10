Sabrina Schwertner has been appointed as the new Marketing and Business Development Manager at Ohmstede.

Ohmstede appoints Schwertner as Marketing and Business Development Manager

Sabrina brings over twenty years of experience in the petrochemical industry and possesses a deep understanding of building strong partnerships within the field. Her impressive background includes her recent role as the Director of the Texas Chemistry Alliance. In that role, she demonstrated her passion for the industry by empowering members, committing to excellence, and delivering value-added events and services that drive long-term success.

With her passion for marketing and a proven track record in driving growth, Sabrina will focus on expanding Ohmstede's reach, strengthening connections, and elevating marketing and business development initiatives to new heights.

When not crafting strategies or fostering partnerships, Sabrina enjoys spending time at her home in the country with her family and numerous animals.