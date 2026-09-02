Nicole Cantrell joins Beard Construction Group’s business development team

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People Going Places

Nicole Cantrell has joined Beard Construction Group’s business development team, bringing experience in client engagement, operations and project coordination across the heavy civil, industrial, rail, infrastructure and construction sectors.

Cantrell has worked with contractors, industrial service providers and transportation organizations, building relationships and connecting clients with solutions. In her new role, she will support Beard’s continued growth and strengthen client and industry partnerships throughout Texas.

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