NIA honors past President David J. Cox with the Ronald King Distinguished Service Award

In recognition of David J. Cox's ongoing contributions to the National Insulation Association (NIA) and the mechanical insulation industry, 2023–24 NIA President Laura Dover awarded the association’s highest individual recognition—the Ronald King Distinguished Service Award—to David J. Cox.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with NIA’s 68th Annual Convention, April 17–19, 2024, in Naples, Florida.

First presented in 1970, this award is only given by NIA’s President when truly deserved by an individual. The person must have demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to NIA resulting in accomplishments that have tremendous benefits for the association and the industry. Previously known as the NIA President’s Award, this year the award was renamed the Ronald King Distinguished Service Award. King is the only two-time recipient of this high honor.

In the presentation to Cox, which was a surprise for him, President Dover shared, “Let me tell you a little bit about the award recipient. He is dedicated and passionate about this industry—specifically how we should be a larger part of the carbon reduction discussion. His creativity, enthusiasm, and energy are unmatched. You can’t help but get excited about insulation when you talk with him.”

After reflecting on receiving the award, Cox shared, “Not many times in my life have I been rendered speechless, but I was completely surprised when I received the Ronald King Distinguished Service Award. I am very honored and thankful for the recognition, especially since Ron and I go back decades. I have been part of NIA for many years now, and I will say it’s among the best experiences of my career—to help serve this great mechanical insulation industry. Thank you for this honor!”

Since NIA’s inception in 1953, Dave Cox served as the first-ever Associate (Manufacturer) NIA President from 2021 to 2022 and is the former President (2022–2024) of the Foundation for Mechanical Insulation Education, Training, and Industry Advancement Board of Directors. In his current role, Cox is a Strategic Business Development Leader, North American Technical Insulation for Owens Corning. Since beginning his career with Owens Corning in 1980, Cox has held multiple leadership roles and is a vocal advocate for the benefits insulation brings to all sectors of the economy and the value proposition insulation offers, which can be summed up in his mantra, “The cheapest energy is the energy you don’t use in the first place—insulation works!”