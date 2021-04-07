Newmans Valve LLC appoints Sara Alford to President

Newmans Valve LLC is thrilled to appoint Sara Alford to the position of President following her leadership and contributions as General Manager of Newmans Valve LLC since 2016.

Sara started at the original Newmans 22 years ago, she has helped oversee the success of Newmans Valve and its evolution as a Master Distributor of industrial valves in the downstream oil and gas sector. Sara has a B.S. in Management along with her Lean Six Sigma Executive Black Belt Certification. Additionally, this complements her efforts as the PVF Roundtables President role obtained in January of 2020.

“I am pleased to announce Sara’s promotion to President,” commented Steven Mines, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Sara has been instrumental in the Company’s growth over the past four years. Through her strategic focus, operational expertise, and commitment to the Company, she has been an exceptional leader. I look forward to reaching new levels of success and growth with her increased involvement in strategic planning.”

Since joining the Company, Ms. Alford has been promoted multiple times in recognition of the talent and capabilities that she brings to the Company. She joined Newmans Valve in 1999 as a Project Contract Administrator and was promoted to Corporate Operations Manager in 2006. In 2016, she was promoted to General Manager.

“I am excited and honored to transition into this new leadership role,” said Ms. Alford. “As we continue to execute our growth strategies, I will remain focused and committed to maintaining our strong position in the industrial distribution market. In my expanded role, I look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth and success of the Company.”

As President, Sara will continue to bring best practices to all segments of the company as well as implement the company strategy.