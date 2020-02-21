New Guard Coatings selects Feldman as New president -- Americas

STEVEN FELDMAN, President -- Americas, New Guard Coatings Inc.

New Guard Coatings Inc. has selected Steven Feldman as its new president -- Americas. In this role, his responsibilities are managing and growing the company's high-performance coatings and antislip client base with a vision to protect clients' assets from corrosion and ultimately "take the pain out of paint."

Feldman will work out of New Guard Coatings' Texas office at 5041 Spencer Highway #902, Pasadena, Texas 77505.

For more information, visit www.newguardcoatings.com or call (832) 243-6680.