New EVP announced with PK Companies

Karen Kemp has joined PK Companies as the Executive Vice President of Business Development, focusing on long-term partnerships while ensuring alignment with market opportunities and operational excellence.

Founded and operated by the Turpin brothers since 1997, PK Companies consists of PK Safety, PK Technology & Inspection, and PK Industrial. PK has worked in and/or shipped to more than 40 states and 5 countries, providing Industrial Specialty Services predominately to the oil, gas, petrochemical, heavy industrial, & manufacturing industries.

PK provides a “Higher Level of Protection” through the pioneering of new techniques, revolutionary innovation and industry-leading methodologies. PK has evolved through specialty services by meeting and exceeding the high demand for quality contractors in the industry and is the reason for consistent growth over the past 20 years.