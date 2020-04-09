New board selects Jose Niño and Noel Carroll to lead growing eco-conscious brand

Biofriendly, the environmental solutions company, welcomed Jose Niño, as its new Chairman of the Board and Noel Carroll as CEO. Biofriendly is already known for its breakthrough Green Plus® fuel enhancer technology, the planet’s first Energy Transition Fuel additive, which is growing in popularity around the world as it reduces carbon emissions. With Carroll at the helm, the company plans to expand its efforts in the environmental community to include much more than just an emissions-reducing additive.

Carroll’s focus is modernizing the fight for a cleaner environment and solving problems that will both make a difference and actually work. Carroll’s background and leadership experience stems from years of experience in the entertainment industry. Most notably, he co-wrote, produced and co-starred in Machinima’s hit YouTube series’ “Good Cops and Tumbleweed” as well as Shoreline Entertainment’s indie horror classic, “I Had a Bloody Good Time at House Harker.”

“We are proud of the way that Green Plus is revolutionizing the industry and we will keep doing our part to reduce carbon emissions until there are none. But if we are going to call ourselves Biofriendly, then we have to take that a step further and look at what we can do for the environment as a whole,” said Carroll. “I look forward to widening the focus from our flagship product and becoming a broader organization that educates, invests in and promotes a greener planet.”

As a former President of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a Hispanic Business Advisor to both Bush Administrations, and environmentalist, Jose Niño looks to use his extensive relationships in Washington and internationally to help Biofriendly bridge the political gap regarding the environment.

“We need to recognize and admit to ourselves what the problems are, but we also need to look honestly at how we can sustainably solve those problems. Transition should not be a bad word. If there are areas where we as a society can change now, then we should change. But where we can’t, we need to acknowledge that too, and then find solutions that will buy us the time we need to create a truly sustainable planet,” stated Niño.

