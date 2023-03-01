Nationwide Boiler promotes Jim Lieskovan to VP of sales

Nationwide Boiler Inc. announced that Jim Lieskovan has been promoted to the company’s VP of sales.

In his nine years with the company, Lieskovan served as Nationwide Boiler’s West Coast business manager and director of sales.

Lieskovan has a long and rich history in the boiler industry, building his own company from the ground up before joining the team at Nationwide. He played a key role in leading the company to another year of record sales performance in 2022.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com.