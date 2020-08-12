Nationwide Boiler inc. hires a new technical sales engineer for Southern California region

Nationwide Boiler Inc., leading supplier of the CataStak™ SCR System for ultra-low NOx compliance on package boilers, announced today the hiring of a new Technical Sales Engineer. John Clarkson, package boiler and emissions compliance expert, has joined the Nationwide Boiler sales team and will provide technical sales support for customers within the Southern California Region.

With 46 years of industry experience and an engineering degree from Cal State Long Beach, Mr. Clarkson has established his reputation as a source of trusted knowledge and experience. He entered the boiler industry working for Porter Boiler in the parts department followed by a field service position, and within three years he moved into senior management. In 1984, Mr. Clarkson established a partnership and co-founded Southern California Boiler, Inc, a two-man company that eventually expanded and acquired four other boiler companies. Throughout the years, Mr. Clarkson made significant contributions to the growth of this company, known today as California Boiler, Inc.

Mr. Clarkson has experience working with many well-known manufacturers in the boiler industry and has assisted with the development of ultra-low NOx burners to meet the most stringent regulatory requirements for California. “We are thrilled to have an individual with John’s vast experience and stellar reputation representing Nationwide Boiler within California,” stated Jim Lieskovan, Nationwide Boiler’s Western US Business Manager. “On a personal note, given our longstanding professional relationship, I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome John to the Nationwide Boiler team. It’s great to be working together again.”

With headquarters in Fremont, CA, Nationwide Boiler Inc. has been serving industrial boiler owners within California and throughout the world for over 53 years. The company maintains a fleet of over one-hundred rental boilers, with equipment storage and maintenance facilities placed strategically throughout the country. In addition to rental boiler equipment, Nationwide Boiler provides new and used boilers for sale, CataStak™ SCR systems for sub 2.5ppm NOx compliance, DataStak™ Emissions and Efficiency Monitoring Systems, UL certified and PLC-based combustion control systems, custom fuel trains, and more. Offering boiler equipment in-stock and built-to spec, Nationwide Boiler is a West Coast representative for Babcock & Wilcox, Superior Boiler, Precision Electric Boilers, Webster Combustion Technology, and E-Tech Heat Recovery Solutions.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.