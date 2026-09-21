Nationwide Boiler names John McDonough Chief Operating Officer

Nationwide Boiler welcomes John McDonough as their new Chief Operating Officer.

Expand John McDonough, Nationwide Boiler

John brings extensive leadership and operational experience, including 25 years of service as a U.S. Marine infantry officer, followed by executive leadership experience in the energy sector. In his new role, John will work closely with teams across the organization to strengthen operations, support strategic growth and continue building on the level of service our customers have come to expect.

Read more from their press release here.