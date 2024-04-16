Nationwide Boiler Inc. appoints Lisa DeCastro as new VP of finance

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently announced the appointment of Lisa DeCastro to Vice President of Finance.

"We are delighted to welcome Lisa DeCastro back to Nationwide Boiler as our new Vice President of Finance," said Larry Day, President and CEO of Nationwide Boiler Inc. "Lisa's extensive experience, proven track record, and existing knowledge of the boiler business makes her the ideal candidate to lead our financial operations. We are confident that her strategic vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving Nationwide Boiler's continued success."

As Vice President of Finance at Nationwide Boiler, Lisa will leverage her wealth of experience to drive the company's financial strategy and ensure its continued growth and success. Her strategic insights and deep understanding of financial dynamics will be instrumental in guiding Nationwide Boiler towards achieving its financial objectives. Lisa’s expertise in cost accounting and internal auditing will also enable the company to maintain financial integrity and optimize operational efficiency.

Nationwide Boiler Inc. is a leading supplier of rental boilers, boiler equipment, emissions control, and custom control systems for industrial and heavy commercial applications. With over five decades of experience, Nationwide Boiler has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. As the company continues to expand its footprint in the boiler rental and manufacturing industry, Nationwide Boiler is poised to achieve new heights of financial performance and solidify its position as a leader in the market.