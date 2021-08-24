Nationwide Boiler Inc. announces new business development manager

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading boiler rental, sales and service provider, recently announced the appointment of Nick LeJeune to the position of Business Development Manager.

Based out of their new Houston Area facility, Nick will play a large part in all global business development activities, including large boiler rental and sales projects for customers both domestic and internationally. Nick will also be responsible for the management of the company’s representative network, optimizing relations and building the group as new opportunities arise. In addition, Nick will work closely with the existing Nationwide Boiler management team to increase contract opportunities, maximize revenue, and develop new, innovative products and solutions geared at the sustainability of the business.

Nick LeJeune joins Nationwide Boiler with over 30 years of experience in the boiler industry and a background in technical sales, marketing, operations, and management. He previously held ownership and General Manager positions at Boilers Burners & Controls, and most recently was Vice President of Sales & Marketing with Superior Boiler. His extensive knowledge of the boiler industry and the company’s products, services, and target market are expected to result in continued sales growth and increased brand development.

Jim Lieskovan, Nationwide Boiler’s Director of Sales, commented, “We are excited to welcome Nick to the Nationwide Boiler team. His extensive industry experience positions him well to lead our business development efforts and to provide additional support to our valued network of representatives. We look forward to the new opportunities and insights that Nick will bring to our organization.”

Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler solutions to domestic and worldwide markets since 1967. The company offers a complete line of boiler related equipment for rental, short-term, seasonal, emergency use or for sale and turnkey plant projects. Their CataStak™ SCR system is a proven, ultra-low NOx technology with over 200 installations for as low as 2½ ppm NOx. Nationwide Boiler owns and operates a Controls Division, Pacific Combustion Engineering, in Washougal, Washington, and recently opened their first remote storage and maintenance facility in Alvin, Texas.

