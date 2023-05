Dave Murphy has been named E. H. Wachs’ Northeast regional account manager, bringing ground support and many years of experience in sales and as a field machinist.

Murphy named regional account manager at E. H. Wachs Dave Murphy, E. H. Wachs

In his role, Murphy will coordinate machine rentals, equipment purchases and training through the Wachs Technology Center in Blackwood, N.J.

