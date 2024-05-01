MSA Safety promotes Blanco to CEO

The MSA Safety Board of Directors has promoted its President and COO Steve Blanco to CEO and director of the company.

Blanco joined MSA in 2012 as VP of global operational excellence. In 2017, he was named president of MSA Americas, responsible for the company’s business in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Prior to joining MSA, Blanco worked for Eaton Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Visteon, serving in a variety of engineering, plant management and operations roles.