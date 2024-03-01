MPC announces Mannen as president

Maryann T. Mannen has been named president of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC).

Mannen will have oversight responsibility for the nation’s largest refining business, commercial performance and the health, environment, safety and security function. Prior to joining MPC in 2021, Mannen had a 35-year career in the energy sector, holding positions of increasing responsibility at TechnipFMC and predecessor companies, including executive VP and CFO.

