Montgomery joins Weigh Tech as senior VP of operations

Weigh Tech welcomed Joshua Montgomery as its new senior VP of operations.

Joshua Montgomery, Weigh Tech

Montgomery brings over 20 years of leadership in industrial operations, supply chain management and technology-driven performance improvement. Most recently, he served as regional director of operations with a major logistics and manufacturing firm, overseeing multi-site operations, leading large-scale transformation initiatives and driving improvements in productivity and quality. With Weigh Tech, he will lead operational strategy across the company, ensuring the company delivers accurate weighing solutions with speed, agility and reliability.