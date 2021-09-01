MMT welcomes Tanzer as senior metallurgical engineer

Metallurgical & Materials Technologies Inc. (MMT) recently welcomed Aaron Tanzer as its new senior metallurgical engineer.

He is a veteran materials engineer who specializes in failure analysis and materials characterizations.

Tanzer has over three decades of experience and served in many capacities at ASM International, and was an editor of the current volume on failure analysis and prevention. He has extensive experience with failures involving the power industry, transportation, manufacturing, petrochemical refining/refineries and litigation. To read some of his work, check out the ASM Handbook Volume 11: Failure Analysis and Prevention.

For more information, visit www.mmtinc.com or call (800) 772-0251.