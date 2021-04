Mitch Meyers has joined CG Thermal in March of this year as their new Marketing Coordinator.

In this role, Mitch looks to continue the growth of CG Thermal’s web presence and develop content for products and future projects. Mitch is a 2020 graduate from Kent State University in Ohio and is happy to be a part of the process technology and heat transfer industry.

You can reach Mitch at 330.502.7422 or mitchm@cgthermal.com.