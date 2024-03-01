Miller promoted to senior director at Setpoint Integrated Solutions

Johnathan Miller has been promoted to the role of senior director of corporate operations at Setpoint Integrated Solutions.

He has more than 13 years of experience in manufacturing management, engineering and business value creation. At Setpoint, he has also worked as branch manager and director of shared services. He will oversee safety, quality, compliance, supply chain, facilities and continuous improvement.

For more information, visit setpointis.com.

