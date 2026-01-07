Michael Weinberg to join Blast Resource Group as Director of Engineering

Michael brings a technical background and a proven track record of delivering practical, client-focused solutions across complex, high-hazard environments.

His expertise will strengthen Blast Resource Group's engineering capabilities and support its continued commitment to safety, innovation, and technical excellence.

Michael Weinberg is an engineer with over 18 years of experience performing qualitative and quantitative hazard analysis—including flammable/toxic dispersion, jet/pool fires, explosions, and blast load calculations—for client compliance with PSM (e.g., facility siting) and RMP regulations. He is skilled in evaluating various explosion types, including vapor cloud explosions (VCEs), high explosives, pressure vessel bursts (PVB), boiling liquid expanding vapor explosions (BLEVEs), and chemical runaway reactions. Over his career, he has led and managed teams of engineers in executing facility siting and hazard assessment projects, assisting clients in identifying credible release scenarios (explosion, fire, toxic), mitigating hazard potential, and recommending actions to minimize consequences. He has contributed to over 400 petrochemical, chemical, and pharmaceutical siting studies and hazard assessments across onshore, offshore, domestic, and international facilities.

Michael received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at the University of Idaho (Moscow, ID). He earned his Master of Science in Explosives Engineering from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (Socorro, NM).