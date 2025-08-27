Lodge Lumber has announced the promotion of Michael “Mike” Leal to director of sales.

Expand Michael Leal promoted to director of sales for Lodge Lumber

In his new role, he will take on responsibilities that include leading key account and relationship management, overseeing sales and marketing, driving business development and strategy, achieving financial targets, managing purchasing and strengthening key client and supplier relationships.

This well-deserved promotion reflects Mike’s expertise and the impact he has made at Lodge Lumber. We look forward to seeing the continued success he will bring in this expanded leadership position.