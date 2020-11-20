MFG Chemical appoints new site manager to Pasadena location

MFG Chemical appoints industry veteran Chad Ayers to be Site Manager for the largest of its four specialty and contract chemical manufacturing plants, the 27 acre facility in Pasadena, Texas.

Ayers joined MFG Chemical after a distinguished 25-year career of operations leadership, mainly at Dixie Chemical, where he most recently served as director of operations. There, he was responsible for the Bayport facility, including manufacturing, EHS, quality, staffing/training, schedule compliance, S&R/packaging, the budget, and 92 employees. Previous assignments at Dixie included Director of Resource Planning and Director of Manufacturing.

Chad Ayers earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Lamar University – Beaumont.

Paul Turgeon, President & CEO of MFG Chemical commented, “We are very happy to have such a highly experienced operations leader as Chad Ayers managing our Pasadena, Texas plant, which is the largest of MFG Chemical’s four specialties and contracts chemical manufacturing plants. Plant safety, product quality, customer confidentiality and sustainability are embedded in our DNA. Chad Ayers will ensure it remains this way as MFG Chemical moves into our next phase of growth.”

On joining MFG Chemical, Chad Ayers declared, “I’m proud to continue my work as an operations leader with this innovative and fast-growing contract chemical manufacturing company, MFG Chemical. The Pasadena plant is in great shape, having just completed a multi-million dollar upgrade last year. New reactors were added, including one which is 20,000 gallons in size. The plant has a perfect safety record, has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Certification and has earned numerous SOCMA Plant Safety and Plant Improvement Awards. I look forward to the challenge of maintaining that great record of plant safety and quality, while meeting our customers’ growing needs.”