Meryl Lou Cabio accepts role as Blast Resource Group's project manager

Meryl Lou Cabio is the new project manager for its project management team.

Cabio brings a strong mix of technical expertise, analytical insight and creative problem-solving to the role. Her background spans software engineering, regulatory compliance, data analysis and emergency medical services — experience that prepares her to excel in complex, fastpaced environments. Before joining BRG, she spent seven years as a regulatory compliance specialist, leveraging SQL-based data systems and Power BI tools to enhance pipeline safety and compliance.