McNeil accepts marketing role with Path Environmental Technology

Path Environmental Technology has welcomed Dr. Katrell McNeil as its director of marketing and customer experience.

McNeil will lead strategic and tactical marketing and customer experience initiatives that enhance Path’s customer journeys. In her role, she will oversee the management of four key departments: marketing and communications, customer experience (internal operations and sales support), two warehouses and procurement.

