Pure Safety Group (PSG) has added safety industry veteran Scot McLean to its leadership team as vice president of national accounts. In this role, he will work closely with the company's largest customers and distributors in the construction, oil and gas, energy, utilities, telecom, mining and transportation industries.

McLean has 40 years of safety industry experience, including fall protection.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.