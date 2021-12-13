Maxim Crane Works appoints Paul McDonnell as CEO

Maxim Crane Works L.P., the world’s largest crane rental company, announced the appointment of Paul McDonnell as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

McDonnell will also join the company’s board of directors.

McDonnell has more than 25 years of experience in the construction equipment rental industry, including more than 20 years at United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief commercial officer. He joined United Rentals in 1999 upon the acquisition of D&E Steelplate Rental, where McDonnell was general manager, and served in numerous roles of increasing leadership responsibility across sales, operations and management. He played a critical role in growing its specialty rental business both organically and through acquisitions to the largest of its kind globally, increasing annual revenues more than 10 times to over $2 billion.

“On behalf of the entire board, I am confident that with his more than two decades of specialty rental experience, Paul is the right executive to strengthen Maxim’s market leadership and continue enhancing the equipment and service provided to customers,” said Michael Kneeland, chairman of the Maxim board of directors. “Having worked together at United Rentals, Paul’s entrepreneurial mindset, customer-first focus and track record of delivering profitable growth make him the ideal person to lead Maxim’s next chapter.”

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO and lead this terrific business and talented Maxim team,” McDonnell said. “Leveraging my experience in building the specialty rental segment at United Rentals, I look forward to working across the Company’s broad footprint to deliver superior service to our customers, continue growing our company and deliver meaningful value to all our stakeholders.”

Bryan Carlisle, who retired as Maxim CEO in September 2021 and continues to serve on the board, added, “With Paul’s appointment, Maxim’s valued customers and talented employees are in experienced hands to take the company to the next level. Maxim’s future remains bright and it is a credit to the entire organization and what they have built to have an executive of Paul’s caliber join the company. I look forward to supporting Paul and management alongside the rest of the board as they execute on the long-term vision for the business.”

In connection with McDonnell’s appointment, the company has dissolved the interim office of the CEO put in place in September 2021, comprising Sean Collopy, chief financial officer and Treasurer, Don Goebel, chief legal officer and chief tax officer, and Larry Lis, vice president of the Midwest Region. Collopy, Goebel and Lis will continue to serve in their current roles at Maxim.