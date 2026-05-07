Mason steps into senior VP role with The Amlon Group

The Amlon Group has promoted Wendy Mason from VP of sales and marketing to senior VP of sales and marketing.

Expand Wendy Mason, The Amlon Group

Mason previously served as a president and sustainability officer in the environmental and industrial sector and brings a distinguished 25-year career in management, national sales and marketing. For the past 15 years, her work has focused on sustainability initiatives and waste disposal solutions, positioning her to further strengthen Amlon’s strategic growth and environmental services efforts.