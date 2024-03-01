Mason, Keblinger hired by SLICK Response Services

SLICK Response Services has hired Wendy Mason and Bryan Keblinger to create their new sustainability services group.

Mason has a distinguished 25-year career in management, national sales and marketing, with the last 14 years focused on sustainability and waste disposal.

Keblinger brings 11 years of experience in various areas, including the environmental/waste industry, lab pack technician and project manager operations, compliance and waste coordination and sales/account management.

For more information, visit slick-response.com.