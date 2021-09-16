Martin to lead Baton Rouge plastics plant for ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil announced that Kristin Thomas-Martin will be the Baton Rouge Plastics Plant Manager. Thomas-Martin replaces Angela Zeringue, who has been named Senior Operations Planning Advisor, ExxonMobil Chemical Company Global Operations. Zeringue will remain in Baton Rouge.

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Thomas-Martin began her career in 2006 with ExxonMobil at the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant after graduating from the University of Tennessee with a chemical engineering degree and after working at Dow Chemical Company for two years.

During her early career in Baton Rouge, she served as a contact engineer, coordinator, and coordination supervisor in the Basic Chemicals and Intermediates businesses. In 2010, Thomas-Martin relocated to Houston, TX, where she worked for the company’s Gas & Power Marketing business. In 2012, she returned to the Chemical Company to serve as a supervisor at the Baytown Olefins Plant. Thomas-Martin began a role as Planning Manager for the Chemical Company’s Americas Regional Director in 2015. In 2016, she moved to Brussels, Belgium, where she spent three years in the Basic Chemicals business in both Planning and Feedstock and Optimization roles. In 2019, upon repatriation to the US, Thomas-Martin began her most recent assignment as Operations Manager at the Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant.

Prior to pursuing a degree in engineering, Thomas-Martin was a classically trained ballet dancer and performed with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. She continues to both take and teach ballet classes while working for ExxonMobil. She is married to Connor and enjoys being active, outdoors and traveling.