The Manufacturing Institute honors three women in manufacturing at BASF

Three BASF leaders in manufacturing were among 130 women recognized nationally at The Manufacturing Institute's ninth annual STEP Ahead Awards.

Ian Wagreich IWP2262 November 4, 2021 - Washington, DC, USA: National Association of Manufacturer’s Manufacturing Institute hosts STEP Ahead.

Focusing on science, technology, engineering and production (STEP), the program recognizes women who exemplify leadership within their companies.

BASF's award winners included:

STEP Ahead Honoree: Elizabeth Monroe, site director in Beaumont, Texas.

STEP Ahead Honoree: Kristie Pickering, utilities and infrastructure director in Geismar, Louisiana.

STEP Ahead Emerging Leader: Lauren Hampton, compliance and operations engineer in Pasadena, Texas.

For more information, visit www.basf.us/women or call (225) 339-7794.