Mansfield Marketing's Alejandro Castillo has been promoted to operations manager.

Alejandro Castillo, Mansfield Marketing

Castillo's responsibilities include managing client communications about goals and strategy, as well as providing updates on progress and results.

Castillo joined Mansfield in 2019 as an account manager, following graduation from the University of Houston's Bauer School of Business.

