LyondellBasell welcomes new Bayport site manager

LyondellBasell appoints Shawn Cullen as the new site manager for its Bayport Complex.

Cullen has more than 20 years of experience in petrochemical manufacturing, all gained while working for LyondellBasell and its predecessor companies. Prior to assuming his new role at Bayport, Cullen was the director of manufacturing for APS and he previously was the site manager for the Lake Charles plant. Other roles within the company include various management positions in operations, reliability, environmental and quality. He began his career with LyondellBasell as a production engineer. Cullen, who is originally from Fort Madison, Iowa, earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Iowa and a master’s of business administration from St. Ambrose University.

LyondellBasell’s Bayport Complex is composed of three sites: the Choate Plant, which began operations in 1969 and produces propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol; the Underwood Plant, which began operations in 1981 and produces ethylene oxide; and the Polymers Plant, which began operations in 1974 and produces polypropylene and Catalloy process resins.