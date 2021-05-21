LyondellBasell names site manager for Edison plant

LyondellBasell has appointed Armando Lara as the new site manager of its Edison plant, overseeing more than 80 employees and contractors in his new role.

With more than 24 years of manufacturing, maintenance and engineering experience, Lara previously served in corporate roles as global manufacturing chief of staff and associate director of engineering after multiple roles in chemicals and oil refining manufacturing sites.

“This facility is more than a job for the men and women who work here, it is where they live and the actions they take to contribute toward the greater good of their community,” Lara said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to join forces with my team to enhance the site, and support the great Township of Edison.”

Lara holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Houston, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University, and an MBA from Rice University.