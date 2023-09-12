LyondellBasell hires Daryl Schofield as senior vice president of global feedstocks & energy

Daryl Schofield will join LyondellBasell as Senior Vice President, Global Feedstocks & Energy, effective Monday, September 18th 2023.

Of particular relevance to Daryl’s new role with LyondellBasell was his ten years with BP as a Global Trading Manager and 4 years with Tesoro/Andeavor establishing and leading their Commercial division prior to their acquisition by Marathon. His impressive career spans four decades with experience in a variety of international roles including commercial, operational and trading strategy; corporate and large project governance; value chain and portfolio management and optimization; M&A and key relationship management and a variety of locations including Canada, the UK, Japan and the USA.

Daryl earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Economics from the University of Sheffield in 1983 and specializes in building winning global commodity supply trading businesses.

In his new role, Daryl will be responsible for developing and executing a global optimization strategy for LyondellBasell's regional and global feedstock and energy sourcing and logistics. He will also implement renewable power strategies and work closely with our stakeholders to grow and upgrade the core.