Luca Balbo Named Chair of LCA Board of Directors

Luca Balbo of Dow has been named Chair of the LCA Board of Directors.

Balbo brings more than 25 years of global experience in the chemical and manufacturing industries, known for his focus on operational excellence, team performance, and sustainable business results. As Board Chair, he will work to strengthen industry understanding, engagement, and support across Louisiana communities.

His leadership is expected to help further momentum, align priorities, and advance efforts that support the industry’s continued success.