Michael Leal, outside sales manager at Lodge Lumber, has been elected as the 2023 secretary for Pile Driving Contractors Association (PDCA) Texas Chapter.

Lodge Lumber’s Leal chosen as PDCA Texas Chapter secretary Michael Leal, Lodge Lumber

Leal’s continued commitment to PDCA’s mission to support the deep foundations industry resulted in him earning this distinguished position. An active member of PDCA, both at national and local levels, Leal will continue to support industrial, marine and civil contractors working on projects across the country.

For more information, please visit lodgelumber.com or piledrivers.org.