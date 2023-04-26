Williams announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carri Lockhart as an independent director on the board.

Lockhart joins Williams board of directors Carri Lockhart, Williams

Lockhart brings nearly 30 years of experience in the O&G industry in the U.S. and overseas, most recently as chief technology officer and executive VP of Technology, Digital and Innovation at Equinor in Oslo, Norway before retiring in 2022. A petroleum engineer by training, Lockhart has strong executive-level strategic planning and execution experience in the areas of hydrocarbon production, technology and cybersecurity, and alternative energy development.

