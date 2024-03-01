Liu recognized for contributions to Asian, Pacific Islander LGBTQ+ community

Michael Liu of Dow has been recognized for his work to elevate diverse voices with the National Association of Asian American Professionals Pride Award.

This honor is given to influential leaders in the Asian and Pacific Islander LGBTQ+ community who have significantly contributed to advancing leadership, equality and visibility. Liu is the public affairs manager for Dow Alberta operations. He is a steering team member of Dow’s Asian Diversity Network and an active participant in the GLAD employee resource group.

