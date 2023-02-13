As Vice President of Sales, Ryan will serve as a member of the executive team alongside the Vice President of Support and the Vice President of Operations.

His primary function is to create sales objectives for North America and lead the Regional Sales Managers with strategic direction to develop and implement the appropriate sales activities to meet or exceed those objectives.

LGH North America welcomes new Vice President of Sales, Ryan Group

Ryan comes to LGH after spending the last ten years of his career in various sales and managerial roles at Enerpac Tool Group. He was a territory manager for six years before moving into upper management.

In 2019, Ryan accepted a role as Western Regional Sales Director, and less than ten months later, he was moved to take over the Eastern Region due to a restructuring caused by the pandemic. Therefore, over the past four years, Ryan has had the opportunity to lead the entire North American Sales Organization for Enerpac in some capacity. He also has prior distribution sales experience with rigging and hoisting manufacturers such as Harrington Hoist, Columbus McKinnon, and Crosby.

Ryan earned his bachelor’s degree in 2008 from Waynesburg University, where he studied Marketing and Accounting. He then earned his master’s degree in 2018 from Seton Hill University, specializing in Management.

Family is very important to Ryan, and he has an amazing wife of twelve years, Cassi, and two young children, Natalie and Knox. Ryan enjoys family vacations to beaches along the east coast, visiting family out west, and attending the kid’s sporting events. In addition, he enjoys golf, fly fishing, and physical fitness. He also serves at his local church by playing acoustic guitar on the worship team and is passionate about personal development, coaching, and personal finance.

We’re excited about Ryan joining the LGH family, and we’re sure his experience will make him a valuable asset to our company and our customers.