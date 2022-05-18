Leigh Knox celebrates 25 Years with NiSoft

Recently Leigh Knox marked 25 years of service with NiSoft in a presentation with management team colleagues and Doug Deardorf, CEO at NiSoft House in Belfast.

Leigh has faithfully served in various roles at NiSoft for over 25 years including Software Engineer, Research and Development Team Leader, Software Engineering Manager, and more recently she set up the Quality Assurance department and manages the QA team.

Leigh receives her Galway Crystal glasses and a little something to put in them from Doug Deardorf CEO. Not pictured are the Mont Blanc pen-set and cash bonus for such dedicated service.

Graduating from Queens University Belfast in 1997 with a BSc Honors Degree in Computer Science, Leigh has been an integral part of the NiSoft family, from the early days of our LandMark safety product (FoxPro Based) to the original eclipse product, eclipseII (e2) and eclipseSuite (e3) products currently on the marketplace.

As a backbone of the technical and software departments of NiSoft, Leigh has helped NiSoft achieve growth to over 500 customer sites in multiple vertical markets worldwide from humble beginnings in the UK and Irish power generation markets. Leigh will testify that as the business has grown, with multiple timezones, industries, and regions to deal with, so have the challenges; "It has been great to work with such a dedicated team of people over the past 25 years. There have been some really challenging environments and projects that we have had to adapt to and ensure our usual high quality of delivery, but we have achieved it together. I’ve always had a great set of NiSoft people and customers alike to work with and I’ve enjoyed watching the teams grow and relished the challenges of working in new and exciting roles."