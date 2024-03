Michael Leal has been promoted to the role of regional sales manager-Gulf Coast, continuing a decade-long journey with Lodge Lumber.

Michael Leal, Lodge Lumber Michael Leal, Lodge Lumber

Leal’s commitment and experience position him as the ideal candidate to further lead Lodge Lumber’s outside sales team, drive innovative marketing initiatives and spearhead strategic business development in the Texas and Louisiana markets.

For more information, visit lodgelumber.com.