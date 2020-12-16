Super Products’ Vanden Heuvel steps down

After 13 years leading and growing Super Products LLC, Mike Vanden Heuvel announced his retirement and will be leaving his role as the President of Super Products on December 31, 2020. As his successor, Super Products’ Vice President of Rentals Randy Buening will be promoted to President of Super Products, effective January 1, 2021.

MIKE VANDEN HEUVEL, Super Products

Vanden Heuvel joined Super Products in 2007 as the VP of Industrial Sales and took over as President at the end of 2008. During his tenure he added several rental facilities and maintained steady growth under his leadership. Further, under Vanden Heuvel supervision, Super Products built and moved into its new state of the art headquarters in Mukwonago, WI in January 2020. This new building allowed the organization to consolidate three separate operating facilities in southeast Wisconsin into one where they now produce their full product line. Super Products thanks Mike for all his leadership and contributions and wishes him success in this next chapter of life.

RANDY BUENING, President, Super Products

Buening came to Super Products in May 2019 as the VP of Rentals and has since proven himself to be an excellent leader. Prior to joining Super Products, Randy was the VP of Operations for JX Enterprises Inc., a Peterbilt, Volvo, Hino and Ottawa dealer group, where he led the parts, service, body shop, lease and rental activities for a 21-location commercial truck group. Prior to JX Enterprises, he held leadership positions such as Director of Business Development at PACCAR Inc. and Brand Manager at Peterbilt Motors Company. Randy holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Super Products is confident that Randy will lead their company to the next level in their pursuit of success.

For more information, please visit www.superproductsllc.com.