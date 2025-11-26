KnightHawk Engineering welcomes Josh Autenrieth

Josh Autenrieth joins KnightHawk Engineering, Inc as the Director of Reliability and Plant Operations.

Josh began his career in Maintenance, Turnarounds, Operations, and Reliability with Sherwin Alumina, Phillips 66, and Dow Chemical, serving as Maintenance Engineer, Reliability Engineer, Reliability Manager, Rotating Equipment SME, Project Maintenance Rep, Technical Training Leader, C&SU Leader, Global Improvement Engineer, and Global Solutions Manager. Before coming to Knighthawk Engineering, he was the Site Reliability Leader at Olin in Freeport.