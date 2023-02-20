KnightHawk Engineering announces new Vice President and Director of Engineering

KnightHawk Engineering is pleased to announce our new Vice President and Director of Engineering, Mr. Thomas Garza.

Mr. Garza joins us from an impressive 22-year tenure at Chevron Phillips, where he served as Manager of Fixed Equipment, Quality Assurance, and Inspection over fourteen domestic and international facilities and also as a subject matter expert in fixed and static equipment. Prior to Chevron Phillips, Mr. Garza worked over fifteen years in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and held positions as a design and lead furnace engineer at Duke/Fluor Daniel, Kvaerner Process, and Stone & Webster Engineering.

As a recognized authority for fixed and static equipment selection, maintenance, best practices, and implementation, Mr. Garza has extensive experience with corporate governance. Throughout his career, he has engaged with plant leadership to enact risk management governance standards in areas of manufacturing, environment, health, safety, and security.

Mr. Garza brings extensive experience in the area of critical equipment failures in the petrochemical and ethylene industry, including the development of new innovative NDE technologies and furnace robotic technologies. As an expert in ethylene furnace failures, Mr. Garza has engaged in numerous major plant incident investigations related to fires and other critical failures. In this capacity, he has implemented strategies to minimize downtime without compromising personal, environmental, or equipment safety. Mr. Garza is a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas and holds numerous API certifications. He has also served as chair of many AIChE subcommittees.

As Vice President and Director of Engineering, Mr. Garza will oversee and directly supervise all engineering projects and actively participate in the overall management of the company. With his wealth of experience and expertise, we are certain that Mr. Garza will provide a springboard for growth for our specialty engineering group and a fresh application of our multidisciplinary approach, with special insight into client needs.