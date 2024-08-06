Kent welcomes Scott Tanley as VP of engineering and projects, USA operations

Scott Tanley has joined Kent as its new VP of USA Operations.

With over 30 years of experience in driving business successes in domestic and international markets, Tanley is set to bring a new wave of energy and expertise to Kent’s team.

Tanley’s impressive career includes senior operational roles at Marathon Petroleum Company, KBR, Turner Industries Group LLC and Stress Engineering. He has led significant investments in the oil, gas & chemicals and forestry product sectors through professional services and EPC projects.

At Kent, Tanley will lead its USA business as it focuses on its EPC projects in the U.S. He will oversee major projects, build upon existing alliances and relationships and ensure operational safety and excellence.

Kent’s Executive VP — Americas, Tom Bullard, shared his excitement: “We are thrilled to have Scott’s expertise, energy and dedication to the industry at Kent. As our business continues to grow in the US, Scott will further develop our core markets and relationships. I look forward to the dynamism his leadership will bring to the team. Kent’s safety culture is second to none and we are pleased that Scott shares our vision that all work can be done safely, but it takes focus and structure to deliver consistently.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Tanley has also served on various boards of directors, including his current position on the ECC Association, the Economic Alliance (EHCMA) and as an Executive Advisor to the Rice Global Forum — Engineering & Construction.