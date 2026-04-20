Kelton appoints Tommy Leach as Business Development Director for the Middle East

Kelton, the specialist energy industry consultancy firm, has announced the appointment of Tommy Leach as Business Development Director for the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to growth across the region.

Expand Tommy Leach, Business Development Director, Kelton

Tommy brings over 14 years of experience in the energy and metering industry. He began his career with a leading provider of metering control solutions and progressed through a range of Sales Engineering and Business Development roles. During this time, he developed strong technical expertise alongside commercial insight, working closely with partners and end users across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. His long-standing involvement in the sector has helped him build a network of industry relationships and a strong understanding of regional markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Tommy said: “Kelton has long stood out to me for its technical excellence and integrity, values that closely align with my own. Having worked in the metering industry for over a decade, I have seen firsthand the growing demand in the Middle East for high-quality consultancy and reliable measurement solutions. I am excited to reconnect with partners, build new relationships and represent Kelton as we continue to expand our presence in the region.”

Tommy will play a key role in supporting both current and future projects, ensuring Kelton remains closely aligned with customer needs and industry challenges. By understanding operational pressures and identifying opportunities for improvement, he will help strengthen existing partnerships, support ongoing projects with local insight and identify new avenues for growth. His focus will include aligning Kelton’s expertise and expanding suite of digital metering solutions to deliver meaningful value to operators across the region.

Tommy’s appointment comes at a pivotal stage in the company’s growth, as it continues to invest in expanding its capabilities and extending its reach across international markets. Based in Abu Dhabi, Tommy will work closely with regional agents and partners to strengthen Kelton’s presence in key markets including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt.

Tommy added: “The company is growing with purpose, and I am delighted to be part of this next phase and to contribute to its continued success in the Middle East.”

Tommy’s appointment marks an important step in delivering this vision, as Kelton continues to build momentum and extend its reach across the Middle East.